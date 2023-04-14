Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: Grand National day three preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders

Join Ross Brierley, Tom Segal, Robbie Wilders and Coral's David Stevens as they look ahead to the third and final day of the 2023 Grand National festival at Aintree.

Read this next:

2023 Grand National tips: why this horse can win the big race at Aintree on Saturday  

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 17:30, 14 April 2023
icon
