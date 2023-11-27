StarsintheStable still on top in Tote Ten to Follow despite weekend of shocks

It was a hugely frustrating weekend for those teams who were relying on big players Galopin Des Champs, Bravemansgame and Shishkin to get their season rolling but for the early leader StarsintheStable things went pretty nicely.

That team increased its score from 103.77 points to 153.37 thanks to State Man’s haul of 26.10 from the Morgiana Hurdle and Pic D’Orhy’s 23.50 pick-up in Ascot’s 1965 Chase.

In hindsight, that might seem like a straightforward accomplishment but, to put it in perspective, StarsintheStable is one of only two teams who remain on the top ten leaderboard for a second week. The other outfit which has managed to hang in there is Ardrossan Randoms who retains sixth place largely thanks to Royale Pagaille’s 56 points from the Betfair Chase.

The Venetia Williams-trained chaser also figures, along with State Man and Pic D’Orhy, in the list of Patxaran3, raising that team to 151.47 points and a huge 210 places so it is snapping at the leader’s heels.

Royale Pagaille also now heads the list of leading scorers, with John Durkan winner Fastorslow moving into third with 34.20 points, Favori De Champdou, the Florida Pearl Chase winner, is next on 28.90 and is followed by Blueking D’Oroux, the Coral Hurdle winner, on 27.10.

The list of top scorers and ten most selected barely coincides, with only State Man figuring in both as he is in 50.7 per cent of teams.

Galopin Des Champs is the third most selected after Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo and is included in 69.7 per cent of teams, while Bravemansgame and Shishkin are seventh and ninth in the popularity table as they were picked by 49.2 per cent and 32 per cent of players at the game’s outset which now seems a long time ago despite only two weekends of action having taken place.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Royale Pagaille 1.6% 56 points

2 Coko Beach 0.2% 44.70

3 Fastorslow 12.2% 34.20

4 Favori De Champdou 0.1% 28.90

5 Blueking D'Oroux 0.5% 27.10

6 State Man 50.7% 26.10

7 Iberico Lord 0.3% 26.00

8 Captain Guinness 1.4% 24.00

9 Bob Olinger 0.9% 23.70

10 Pic D'Orhy 7.8% 23.50

LEADING TEAMS

1 StarsintheStable 153.37 points

2 Patxaran3 151.47

3 Edantony2 150.17

4 Salsabil2 149.75

4 Robert Winchcole7 7 149.75

6 Ardrossan Randoms 142.47

7 Streets of Your Town2 142.07

7 Streets of Your Town8 142.07

7 Mr Henry Potter337 142.07

7 Mr Henry Potter338 142.07

LEADER'S STABLE

State Man 26.10 points

Captain Guinness 24.00

Bob Olinger 23.70

Pic D'Orhy 23.50

Stage Star 22.20

Jonbon 21.45

Facile Vega 12.42

Constitution Hill 0

Galopin Des Champs 0

Midnight River 0

