Popular selection Jonbon delivers for Tote Ten to Follow fans at Warwick

Ireland might have had it all their own way at the Dublin Racing Festival, but last Saturday the Ten To Follow points stayed mainly in Britain, with the front-running Aucunrisque topping the bill on a bumper weekend of racing.

Ridden by Nick Scholfield, the Chris Gordon-trained seven-year-old saw off the well-fancied Filey Bay to land the Betfair Hurdle to catapult himself into the top 15 horses on the TTF list and earn his followers 52.9 points.

Zanza is now five from six at Newbury after winning the Denman Chase and secured 42.4 points from his impressive victory over Hitman. He has become something of a Ten To Follow dark horse this season having moved up to seventh in the overall list on 64.10 points, but was picked by just 0.1 per cent of stables.