Loki Lads disrupt old order in Tote Ten to Follow thanks to Longchamp aces

Arc day brought the expected shake-up on the Tote Ten to Follow leaderboard with the q3 team relinquishing their longtime number one position with just three weeks and two bonus races left in the competition.

The new stable on top belongs to Loki Lads9, who have both Arc winner Ace Impact and Prix de l’Abbaye scorer Highfield Princess in their team.

The Arc success of Ace Impact brought 54.60 points and was shared with 7.8 per cent of stables who will have added Jean-Claude Rouget’s star during the August transfer window as he was not included in the original list because he was merely the winner of minor events at Cagnes-sur-Mer and Bordeaux Le Bouscat and a Listed race at Chantilly when the game opened.

Highfield Princess was one of the most popular selections at the competition’s outset, figuring in 42.90 per cent of stables, but until Sunday she had not quite lived up to high expectations having picked up only Group 2-winning points in the King George Stakes at Goodwood and place points in the Group 1 Nunthorpe. The 29.90 from her Longchamp victory will have made the waiting worthwhile and puts the John Quinn-trained mare just outside the top ten highest scorers this season with a total of 68.90 points.

On a good weekend for the Chantilly Classic winners, Prix de Diane heroine Blue Rose Cen followed Prix du Jockey Club scorer Ace Impact into the winner’s enclosure after victory in the Prix de l’Opera. That brought 5.8 per cent of teams 31.30 points and takes Chrisopher Head’s charge on to 60.50 points for the season.

The competition, which carries a £24,672 first prize, closes after the final bonus races, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Auguste Rodin 35% 164.31 points

2 Paddington 44.3% 158.88

3 Mostahdaf 11.4% 123.30

4 Shaquille 13.9% 117.10

5 Warm Heart 0.8% 102.90

6 Live In The Dream 0.5% 101.25

7 Triple Time 1.3% 92.50

8 Continuous 2% 85.45

9 Tahiyra 56.40% 80.72

10 Moss Tucker 0.1% 77.10

LEADING TEAMS

1 Loki Lads9 802.32 points

2 q3 789.40

3 Cap Juluca42 770.16

4 What would Buffy do?37 761.59

5 Robert Winchcole55 14 760.36

6 Godders 757.02

7 Loki Lads4 748.12

8 Uns56 747.66

9 Stan20 746.12

10 DWT5 743.48

LEADER'S STABLE

Auguste Rodin 164.31 points

Paddington 158.88

Tahiyra 80.72

Highfield Princess 68.90

Hukum 59.60

Ace Impact 54.60

Mostahdaf 54.20

Inspiral 49.95

Savethelastdance 42.45

Emily Upjohn 42.25

