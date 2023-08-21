Ebor favourites are up for grabs as Tote Ten to Follow transfer deadline day looms

It’s transfer time in the Tote Ten to Follow competition and an opportunity to swap any underperformers in your lists for some potential high achievers who could transform your season and give you the chance to challenge for the £24,672 first prize.

The transfer window will stay open until 11am on Wednesday to coincide with the start of the Ebor festival at York with up to two substitutions per stable allowed. Your stable retains the points already scored by horses substituted out, while horses swapped in start to earn points as soon as the substitution is complete, regardless of the transfer deadline being reached.

Crucially, with Saturday’s Ebor Handicap and next month’s Ayr Gold Cup among the bonus races, it is an opportunity to bring in some well handicapped performers who are likely to pick up an additional 25 points, and potentially extra points for a big Tote return, in these ultra-competitive tests.

The four horses who dominate the Ebor market, Sweet William, Absurde, Real Dream and Live Your Dream, have been added to the list of potential picks and are sure to be popular.

Or, if you don’t have Paddington or Mostahdaf on your teams already then it is a chance to add these two high-quality performers with the prospect of them fighting out the finish of the four-runner Juddmonte International just four hours after the transfer window closes.

While 29.9 per cent of teams have benefited from the 158.88 points already garnered by Ballydoyle’s four-time Group 1 winner, the season’s star performer in the competition as well as on the track, just 0.5 per cent of players thought to include Mostahdaf at the outset of the competition and so have missed out on 69.10 points with the promise of plenty more to come.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Paddington 29.9% of stables 158.88 points

2 Shaquille 4.3% 117.10

3 Auguste Rodin 34.8% 109.86

4 Triple Time 0.4% 92.50

5 Mqse De Sevigne 0.1% 71.40

6 Mostahdaf 0.5% 69.10

7 Desert Hero 0.1% 66.70

8 Quickthorn 0.1% 64.80

9 Courage Mon Ami 1.4% 63.20

10 Hukum 14.4% 59.60

LEADING TEAMS

1 q3 607.95 points

2 Medway Valley Stud 592.90

3 Bergermeister 2 576.44

4 Robert Winchcole 55 16 568.40

5 Loki Lads 4 566.27

6 Loki Lads 9 566.27

7 Loki Lads 2 565.33

8 DWT5 564.38

9 Robert Winchcole 55 14 553.66

10 Bilko's Banditos 2 543.72

LEADER'S STABLE

Paddington 158.88

Shaquille 117.10

Auguste Rodin 109.86

Hukum 59.60

Soul Sister 55.64

Tahiyra 52.67

Savethelastdance 40.90

Chaldean 13.30

Desert Crown 0.00

Modern Games 0.00

