TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'The in-form trainer might be capable of striking again' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 April 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 09:58, 17 April 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He remains in the form of his life' - our top tipster with three Wednesday wagers
- 'I'd be flabbergasted if he's not a lot better than his mark' - Tom Segal's four picks at Newmarket and Cheltenham
- 'He has obviously reappeared in fine fettle' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'The fact the Grand National-winning jockey takes the ride again is encouraging' - Alan Sweetman with two Naas tips
- 'I've little doubt he's well handicapped' - our Tuesday man goes after three horses as racing returns to Newmarket
more inBetting offers
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power
- Grab £10 in Premier League free bets with Bzeebet when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He remains in the form of his life' - our top tipster with three Wednesday wagers
- 'I'd be flabbergasted if he's not a lot better than his mark' - Tom Segal's four picks at Newmarket and Cheltenham
- 'He has obviously reappeared in fine fettle' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'The fact the Grand National-winning jockey takes the ride again is encouraging' - Alan Sweetman with two Naas tips
- 'I've little doubt he's well handicapped' - our Tuesday man goes after three horses as racing returns to Newmarket
more inBetting offers
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power
- Grab £10 in Premier League free bets with Bzeebet when you sign up and bet just £10 this April