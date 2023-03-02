'She looks a strong bet to back that up' - Conor Fennelly with two bets at Dundalk

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Inflection Point

4.55 Dundalk

1pt win

It’s a bit of a leap of faith considering his last two starts wouldn’t inspire you but I’m hoping can put his best foot forward here on his first start for James McAuley.

Inflection Point ran a fine race over 7f three starts ago, when he split the progressive Tosen Wish and Hightimeyouwon, but finished last of eight next time over 6f. However that was a strong race for the grade and he was beaten just under four lengths.

The seven-year-old was ninth in a claimer over a mile here last Friday, but is best not judged on that effort as he met with significant interference early on after he broke slowly from stall one and he has never convinced over that trip.

The drop back to 6f will suit him and he has a chance if he can break from stall three with more urgency.

Solar Breeze

8.00 Dundalk

3pts win

showed a smart turn of foot on her first start on this surface last time out and looks very well handicapped off 75.

The four-year-old was returning after a 127-day break over a mile at this track last month and beat Lauroline, who had useful form in running the 77-rated Bold Ribb to half a length on her previous outing.

The time of Solar Breeze’s victory was particularly noteworthy. She was two seconds faster in the last three furlongs than Mulgrave, who won the following handicap off a mark of 67 over the same trip. If the form needed any further enhancement, Mulgrave has since won two handicaps and is now rated 88 on the all-weather.

It’s always a worry when you are depending on horses to repeat a stand-out effort on their second start back from a break, but her overall profile is largely consistent so she looks a strong bet to back up that effort. The drop back in trip shouldn’t pose any issues.

