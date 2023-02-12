Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

Richard Birch bids to follow up last Sunday's 11-2 winner with low-weighted mare

Richard BirchReporter

Sabrina
4.00 Exeter
1pt win at 9-2 generally

Plenty of horses disappoint on soft ground at Chepstow, and Sabrina was added to the list when under-performing there over Christmas.

Paul Nicholls had expected a big run from his progressive staying mare that day, and she can put that blip firmly behind her now she encounters good ground at a track where she won in November.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 10:51, 12 February 2023
icon
more inPricewise Extra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPricewise Extra