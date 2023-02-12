Richard Birch bids to follow up last Sunday's 11-2 winner with low-weighted mare
Richard BirchReporter
Sabrina
4.00 Exeter
1pt win at 9-2 generally
Plenty of horses disappoint on soft ground at Chepstow, and Sabrina was added to the list when under-performing there over Christmas.
Paul Nicholls had expected a big run from his progressive staying mare that day, and she can put that blip firmly behind her now she encounters good ground at a track where she won in November.
Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 10:51, 12 February 2023
