TippingPricewise
premium
Tom Segal had an 11-2 winner at Sandown on Saturday - who is his pick for the Leinster National?
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 March 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:03, 9 March 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He seems a Grade 1 horse in a handicap' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Naas
- 'The clock watchers would suggest she is well handicapped' - Tom Segal with a hurdler to back at Sandown
- Paul Kealy strikes with his first bet at Sandown and has more selections for Saturday's racing
- 'He can make his track experience count' - Alan Sweetman with two tips at Gowran Park on Saturday
- Big-race trends: one trainer looks well worth following in Sandown's two big handicap hurdles
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He seems a Grade 1 horse in a handicap' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Naas
- 'The clock watchers would suggest she is well handicapped' - Tom Segal with a hurdler to back at Sandown
- Paul Kealy strikes with his first bet at Sandown and has more selections for Saturday's racing
- 'He can make his track experience count' - Alan Sweetman with two tips at Gowran Park on Saturday
- Big-race trends: one trainer looks well worth following in Sandown's two big handicap hurdles