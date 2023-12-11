TippingView from Ireland
premium
'If she can settle better then she should be hard to beat' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Punchestown
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'The penny seemed to drop last time' - Gary Savage with four fancies on Tuesday
- 'The switch to Chelmsford should suit him' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Monday morning prices
- 'I expect him to be contesting much better handicaps later in the season' - our man's Monday advice
- 'It is only a matter of time before he exploits that mark' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices
- 'It might well be a lot closer than everyone thinks' - Tom Segal is taking on El Fabiolo on his return at Cork
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'The penny seemed to drop last time' - Gary Savage with four fancies on Tuesday
- 'The switch to Chelmsford should suit him' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Monday morning prices
- 'I expect him to be contesting much better handicaps later in the season' - our man's Monday advice
- 'It is only a matter of time before he exploits that mark' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices
- 'It might well be a lot closer than everyone thinks' - Tom Segal is taking on El Fabiolo on his return at Cork