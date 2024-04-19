TippingPricewise
premium
'He's a class above everything else in the race' - Tom Segal has five selections at Ayr and Newbury
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 April 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:31, 19 April 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I can see him coming into his own at four' - David Jennings has a pair of fancies at the Curragh on Saturday
- Big-race trends: unexposed stayer set to thrive over Scottish National trip
- 'He will surely have the race run to suit' - Paul Kealy with a magnificent seven selections at Ayr and Newbury
- Tom Segal had a 15-2 winner in the Craven - find out which hurdler he fancies to be rejuvenated at Ayr today
- 'He can exploit a massive drop in class' - Alan Sweetman with three tips at Limerick and Ballinrobe
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I can see him coming into his own at four' - David Jennings has a pair of fancies at the Curragh on Saturday
- Big-race trends: unexposed stayer set to thrive over Scottish National trip
- 'He will surely have the race run to suit' - Paul Kealy with a magnificent seven selections at Ayr and Newbury
- Tom Segal had a 15-2 winner in the Craven - find out which hurdler he fancies to be rejuvenated at Ayr today
- 'He can exploit a massive drop in class' - Alan Sweetman with three tips at Limerick and Ballinrobe