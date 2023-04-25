'He should go well' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices at Punchestown on Tuesday

Il Etait Temps

4.15 Punchestown

1pt win at 5-1 with bet365 and Betfred

The second, third and fifth from the Supreme Novices' Hurdle renew rivalry here and the value might lie with the one who finished fifth at Cheltenham, Il Etait Temps.

The five-year-old did too much wrong at the festival to hold any serious chance of winning. He raced keenly and didn't jump well, so it's a testament to his raw ability that he was still able to finish only five and three-quarter lengths behind Facile Vega, who was second, and three lengths behind the third Diverge.