'He could be hard to peg back in this company' - five Thursday tips in Ireland from David Jennings

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Sunday Sovereign

4.35 Leopardstown

1pt win

Having started 13-8 favourite for the 2019 Norfolk Stakes, it's fair to say we wouldn't have expected to see Sunday Sovereign showing up in claimers.

He went over two years without a win before making all at Bellewstown in July and this is his level now. He bolted up from the front and you could upgrade his latest effort when pitched into a handicap, when he didn't get things his own way.

If Billy Lee can get him away smartly from stall ten in the Manguard Plus Claiming Race at Leopardstown, he might be allowed to coast along in his comfort zone for longer. He could be hard to peg back in this company on quicker ground given his natural pace.

Sunday Sovereign 16:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: James McAuley

Toriangel

5.05 Leopardstown

1pt each-way

Despite a solid effort from Toriangel over this course and distance last time, the handicapper has been kind and dropped her 1lb to a career-low mark of 70.

With plenty of pace in the Unio Employee Benefits Handicap, Robbie Colgan should be able to get cover and she's sure to be in the thick of things. She was fourth in a better race off 5lb higher at this track in April.

Toriangel 17:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Thornbrook

6.05 Leopardstown

2pts win

Villanova Queen has to give Thornbrook 6lb in the feature Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes and that could prove decisive.

Three-year-olds have won the last four runnings of this Group 3 and six of the last seven, so Thornbrook ticks that box. She's really bounced back to her best form on her last two starts and won her maiden at Leopardstown on debut as well.

Thornbrook 18:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Red Ball Of Fire

6.49 Tramore

1pt win

Just one caught my eye at the other fixture in Tramore and it's Red Ball Of Fire in the Tramore Directors Handicap Hurdle.

She met a bit of trouble coming out of the dip at Galway on ground that would have been slower than ideal and she's still a reasonably well-treated mare off a mark of 114.

Red Ball Of Fire 18:49 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Daniel King (5lb) Tnr: Mark Michael McNiff

One Boss

7.05 Leopardstown

2pts win

The first division of the Human League Playing Live After Racing Handicap can go to One Boss.

She's put two solid efforts together back-to-back, earning RPRs of 75 and 76, and drops into the 47-70 grade for this.

One Boss 19:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.