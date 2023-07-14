Racing Post logo
Big-race trends: return to longer trip should suit John Smith's Cup fancy

author image
Kevin MorleyTipster

Ascot/1711 Learning To Work Bake-Off Competition Heritage Handicap

1.45 Ascot

Key trends

  • Won over at least 6f, nine winners in last ten runnings (exception second over 6f)
  • Drawn in the six highest or lowest stalls, 8/10
  • Top-three finish last time out, 8/10
  • Distance winner, 8/10
  • Won or placed in a field of at least 16 runners, 8/10
  • Officially rated 92-102, 7/10

Other factors

Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 July 2023
