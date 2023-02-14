'We're looking forward to the challenge and I hope she's up to it' - Cheltenham Festival quotes for the Mares'

Mares' Hurdle

Harry Fry, trainer of Love Envoi

I'm very happy with where she is. It was a little frustrating not getting the chance to run her last weekend, all of her form is on soft or heavy ground so we didn't want to take any chances on that ground so close to the festival. We'll have an away day beforehand but it's very much all systems go and we're looking forward to her taking her chance in what looks a competitive Mares' Hurdle. She's looked good in her two runs this season but she'll need to keep improving. We're looking forward to the challenge and I hope she's up to it.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Epatante, Marie’s Rock and Theatre Glory

We don’t know about Epatante’s race yet and will keep an eye on the weather and Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle. Marie’s Rock is in very good form, but there is a question and it's possible she could move up [in trip] and run in the Stayers'. Theatre Glory wants good ground and would have to be supplemented, but that's possible after her smooth success at Warwick on Saturday.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Brandy Love and Echoes In Rain

I want to go to Punchestown with Brandy Love if I can. I know it's the wrong way round and she prefers going left-handed, but I'd like to get a run into her. The Mares' Hurdle could be the hottest race of the festival. Echoes In Rain disappointed us in the Mares' Hurdle last year. She's way better than what she showed at the festival. We've had the Mares' Hurdle in mind for her all season but, you never know, if the Champion Hurdle cuts up she could have a crack at it.