Ante-post Pricewise
premium

'This is his probable target and there's plenty to like' - connections on their Betfair Hurdle contenders

Lookaway: Jack Quinlan's mount in the Greatwood Hurdle
Lookaway: won the Aintree bumper in his early days

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on February 10 . . .

Victor Dartnall, trainer of Aurigny Mill
He'll go to Newbury all being well. He's in good form, we've freshened him up since Kempton a bit. He's one of the best horses I've had – I'd say he'd be quick enough to go on the Flat.

Harry Derham, trainer of Brentford Hope
He's been good around Newbury the last twice. He doesn't look obviously well-in. We'd have loved it if the Gerry Feilden had been on a bit softer ground and Paul [O'Brien, rider] thinks that might bring out a bit of improvement, but we've always thought the Betfair Hurdle might be a good target for him this season. He's being trained for it and he's in good form. We have a good few pieces of work to go between now and then, but we're looking forward to running him there. I'd be going there thinking he's got a real good chance. He's the right type of horse for those sorts of races and that was a proper, tough handicap last time. I think he'd have learnt a lot from that, so we're going there thinking he can run well.

Racing Post staff

Published on 17 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated 19:03, 17 January 2024

