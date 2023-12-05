'The trip, track and ground suits him well' - connections on their King George hopefuls
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26 . . .
Paul Nicholls, trainer of Bravemansgame, Frodon and Pic D'Orhy
The King George is the plan for Bravemansgame. We've been aiming him at this all season and he's come out of Haydock well. He's A1 ahead of it and the trip, track and ground suits him well. Frodon will definitely run – he's won it before and might run into a place. I haven't made a plan for Pic D'Orhy yet, he's got a few options as well as Kempton like the Silviniaco Conti Chase, which he won last season, or the Savills Chase in Ireland.
Alan King, trainer of Edwardstone
He gave us one of our most memorable days when winning the Tingle Creek last year, although we still haven’t decided whether he’ll attempt for back-to-back victories in the race on Saturday. We’re going to make a late decision as to whether he heads to Sandown to try and do the double or whether we step him up in trip for the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday. We’ll decide at the declaration stage on Thursday. I want to see who’s running, what the ground’s like and have a chat with the owners beforehand. He’s in great form, he worked well last week and has tightened up nicely from his run at Cheltenham. We’re very happy with him.
Published on 5 December 2023inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:00, 5 December 2023
- 'He's right in there with the best of these' - Tom Segal says there's only one horse to back in the King George
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the King George VI Chase winner
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Coral Gold Cup winner
- 'He barely put a foot wrong as a novice' - Tom Segal with two improving chasers to consider in the Coral Gold Cup
- 'We'll fancy him strongly if it keeps on raining' - connections of the Coral Gold Cup contenders have their say
