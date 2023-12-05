'The trip, track and ground suits him well' - connections on their King George hopefuls

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26 . . .

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Bravemansgame , Frodon and Pic D'Orhy

The King George is the plan for Bravemansgame. We've been aiming him at this all season and he's come out of Haydock well. He's A1 ahead of it and the trip, track and ground suits him well. Frodon will definitely run – he's won it before and might run into a place. I haven't made a plan for Pic D'Orhy yet, he's got a few options as well as Kempton like the Silviniaco Conti Chase, which he won last season, or the Savills Chase in Ireland.

Alan King, trainer of Edwardstone

He gave us one of our most memorable days when winning the Tingle Creek last year, although we still haven’t decided whether he’ll attempt for back-to-back victories in the race on Saturday. We’re going to make a late decision as to whether he heads to Sandown to try and do the double or whether we step him up in trip for the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday. We’ll decide at the declaration stage on Thursday. I want to see who’s running, what the ground’s like and have a chat with the owners beforehand. He’s in great form, he worked well last week and has tightened up nicely from his run at Cheltenham. We’re very happy with him.