'His prep run was everything we wanted' - connections on their Welsh Grand National contenders
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase at Chepstow on December 27 . . .
Ben Clarke, trainer of The Galloping Bear
We're very happy with him, but we were disappointed to miss Haydock [yesterday, cancelled due to frost] because that would have been an ideal preparation. We'll head straight to Chepstow now and he'll have a switch in headgear – he'll either wear a visor or blinkers – which should help him travel better through the race. If conditions ended up testing it would suit. He was running well in the race last year until he fell and would have finished fourth. That would have been a solid run, but for whatever reason he's in much better nick this year than he was last year. He ran well in the Eider when runner-up to Kitty's Light, who was well handicapped. Although going there without a prep race is not ideal, he'll have another awayday at Kempton next week. There's still work in his mark and he shouldn't be too far away.
Stuart Coltherd, trainer of Cooper's Cross and Scipion
I'm favouring going for the Tommy Whittle at Haydock [December 23] with Cooper's Cross, but the Welsh National is still a possibility. He won the Sky Bet Chase last season and goes on any ground. I'm not sure where we're going with Scipion yet, but he's a real stayer so he could well end up at Chepstow.
