'He's a very good horse and it'll be straight to Newmarket with him' - connections on their 2,000 Guineas entries

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Noble Style

Noble Style is in great form. He looks as though he’s physically done well from two to three and the plan is to go to the Greenham with him. He was last seen winning the Gimcrack so I didn’t want to step him up from the six to the mile for the Craven. I felt that the right trip for him was to go for the Greenham [staged over 7f] and that looks like it’s going to be a strong trial with Chaldean going there as well. It will give us an indication of what we’re going to be doing. If he goes and sees the seven out strong, he’s going to be right in the mix for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Royal Scotsman

He's put on about 50 kilograms of weight and has really strengthened and improved for the campaign. It'll be interesting stepping him up to a mile, but on his Dewhurst run he should get it. He's unexposed at the trip, but he hit the line really strongly at Newmarket. He's a very good horse who we hope has trained on and it'll be straight to Newmarket with him.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Knight

We have three entries, but Knight is our only serious contender. He's wintered very well and did his first piece of easy work on grass at the weekend. The plan is to start him back in either the Craven Stakes at Newmarket or the Greenham Stakes at Newbury as a prelude to the 2,000 Guineas.