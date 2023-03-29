'Her collateral form reads well' - connections on their 1,000 Guineas hopefuls

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Dream Of Love

She ran well when second at the Dubai Carnival and we’ll take her to a trial first to see if she’s Guineas material.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Lezoo, Lose Yourself and Juliet Sierra

Lezoo is training well and is a possible for the Nell Gwyn Stakes but we’ll make a decision nearer the time. The Guineas is on our radar but decisions will be made on how she’s training nearer the time. Lose Yourself is a little behind schedule at the minute but if she were to run in the Guineas she'd go straight there. Juliet Sierra is a probable runner.

Karl Burke, trainer of Novakai

She has an entry but we're keen to step her up in trip so I'd say unless it was very soft at Newmarket she’s an unlikely runner. Ideally, we’ll look at the Prix Saint Alary or the Musidora Stakes to see if she’s good enough for an Oaks.