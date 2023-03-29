Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-post Pricewise
premium

'Her collateral form reads well' - connections on their 1,000 Guineas hopefuls

Hugo Palmer:
Hugo Palmer: eyeing Fred Darling for Stenton GliderCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Dream Of Love
She ran well when second at the Dubai Carnival and we’ll take her to a trial first to see if she’s Guineas material.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Lezoo, Lose Yourself and Juliet Sierra
Lezoo is training well and is a possible for the Nell Gwyn Stakes but we’ll make a decision nearer the time. The Guineas is on our radar but decisions will be made on how she’s training nearer the time. Lose Yourself is a little behind schedule at the minute but if she were to run in the Guineas she'd go straight there. Juliet Sierra is a probable runner.

Karl Burke, trainer of Novakai
She has an entry but we're keen to step her up in trip so I'd say unless it was very soft at Newmarket she’s an unlikely runner. Ideally, we’ll look at the Prix Saint Alary or the Musidora Stakes to see if she’s good enough for an Oaks.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post staff
Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 18:47, 29 March 2023
icon
more inAnte-post Pricewise
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnte-post Pricewise