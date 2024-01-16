'He seems in great nick and he's bang on course' - trainers on their Arkle hopefuls

Barry Connell, trainer of Marine Nationale

He came out of the race at Christmas great. He just has a couple more bits of work to do before the Irish Arkle, but he certainly seems in great nick and he's bang on course for Leopardstown. I think he'll have improved fitness-wise from Christmas, and I don't think he has to improve his jumping, as his jumping was very good. He's a very straightforward horse and he's in a good spot at the moment. We're eagerly awaiting Leopardstown and looking forward to it. All being well, it will be onto the Arkle at Cheltenham after that.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Found A Fifty

We always hoped he would develop into a better chaser than hurdler and he has proved that already. He didn't do much wrong in the Drinmore and was just outstayed by a very strong stayer who won an Irish National and had a lot more experience than him. He showed he had enough speed for the shorter trip at Christmas and the plan at the moment is to head back to Leopardstown for the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival, although nothing is set in stone. That is the way I'm thinking at the moment. He's a good horse who is getting better all the time and hopefully he can keep improving. You need to get the trip well in an Arkle and he certainly does.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Colonel Harry

He was very good in the Towton and I'd have thought we'll run him again. We'll see what the weather does but he has the Scilly Isles and the Kingmaker as options. He was only just beaten in the Henry VIII at Sandown and he made a mistake at the first and was slightly on the back foot, so I wouldn't have an issue bringing him back to two miles if the ground was suitable, but we stepped him up for the Towton and he travelled very nicely through the race and won well, so if the ground was better he'd likely go two and a half miles.