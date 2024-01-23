'He looks an ideal candidate' - connections on their Supreme Novices' Hurdle contenders

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 12 . . .

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Jango Baie and Jeriko Du Reponet among others

I don't know where Jango Baie will run next. He's in at Cheltenham on Saturday, but I think we've got Choccabloc and Lucky Place to run in that. He's also in at Doncaster on Saturday in the Rossington Main, which was moved from Haydock last week. Jeriko Du Reponet is also in that, but we were thinking about the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon next month.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Brighterdaysahead, Caldwell Potter, DB Cooper, Farren Glory, Firefox, Jigoro, King Of Kingsfield and Staffordshire Knot

We actually might have quite a nice team for the Supreme this year and could easily have more than one in the race. I would imagine Firefox might go straight to the Supreme now. I don't think he was quite himself at Naas and we'll freshen him up for Cheltenham. Caldwell Potter has kept on improving and given how good he was at Leopardstown over Christmas, the plan is to go back there for the Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival. Farren Glory looked to be travelling well when he came down at Aintree. He's already a Grade 1 winner in the Royal Bond so would certainly deserve a spot in the Supreme line-up. King Of Kingsfield has the option of going to Leopardstown. He's a fast horse and we were delighted with how he won his maiden hurdle at Leopardstown. He has always worked like a very nice horse and it's great to see him starting to fulfill that potential. We have another few entries and we'll learn more about them on their next starts to see if they can put their hand up for the race.