'He looks an ideal candidate' - connections on their Supreme Novices' Hurdle contenders
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 12 . . .
Nicky Henderson, trainer of Jango Baie and Jeriko Du Reponet among others
I don't know where Jango Baie will run next. He's in at Cheltenham on Saturday, but I think we've got Choccabloc and Lucky Place to run in that. He's also in at Doncaster on Saturday in the Rossington Main, which was moved from Haydock last week. Jeriko Du Reponet is also in that, but we were thinking about the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon next month.
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Brighterdaysahead, Caldwell Potter, DB Cooper, Farren Glory, Firefox, Jigoro, King Of Kingsfield and Staffordshire Knot
We actually might have quite a nice team for the Supreme this year and could easily have more than one in the race. I would imagine Firefox might go straight to the Supreme now. I don't think he was quite himself at Naas and we'll freshen him up for Cheltenham. Caldwell Potter has kept on improving and given how good he was at Leopardstown over Christmas, the plan is to go back there for the Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival. Farren Glory looked to be travelling well when he came down at Aintree. He's already a Grade 1 winner in the Royal Bond so would certainly deserve a spot in the Supreme line-up. King Of Kingsfield has the option of going to Leopardstown. He's a fast horse and we were delighted with how he won his maiden hurdle at Leopardstown. He has always worked like a very nice horse and it's great to see him starting to fulfill that potential. We have another few entries and we'll learn more about them on their next starts to see if they can put their hand up for the race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:09, 23 January 2024
- 'He just oozed class the whole way' - who does Tom Segal like for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle?
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
- 'I certainly wouldn't be giving up on him' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory contenders
- 'I can't see why he's double the price' - Tom Segal is happy to take on the front of the market in the Brown Advisory
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Brown Advisory winner
- 'He just oozed class the whole way' - who does Tom Segal like for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle?
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
- 'I certainly wouldn't be giving up on him' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory contenders
- 'I can't see why he's double the price' - Tom Segal is happy to take on the front of the market in the Brown Advisory
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Brown Advisory winner