'He goes on soft and stays a mile and a half whereas some may not' - connections on their Arc contenders

Pauline Chehboub of Gousserie Racing, part-owners of Ace Impact

Jean-Claude Rouget said after the Jockey Club that the Arc would be his principal objective for the second half of the season and, following his fifth consecutive win, we’ve decided to go straight there.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Hukum and Mostahdaf

It’s all systems go for Hukum for the Arc. He came out of the King George in good shape and goes straight there. He’s second favourite, he goes on soft ground and stays a mile and a half whereas some in the field may not. It can be bottomless over there and you also need a good draw so there’s plenty of variables. Mostahdaf didn’t run very well on heavy there last year and he has other options.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Westover

He’s on target and in really good shape so we’re looking forward to it. We’ll take him away somewhere in the coming weeks, probably a couple of times and he’ll be ready for Longchamp, all things being equal.