'He did a fantastic piece of serious work' - connections on their Lincoln hopefuls

George Boughey, trainer of Totally Charming, Baradar, Koy Koy and Air To Air

The plan is to take Totally Charming to the Irish Lincoln at the Curragh this weekend as he won in a complete bog at the back end and it’s very wet out there. Baradar worked very well this morning and the plan is for him to run at Doncaster along with Koy Koy, who is very well forward, and also Air To Air if he gets in. Air To Air is his usual exuberant self at the moment and hopefully he'll have a coming of age this year.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

We're really happy with the way he's trained throughout the winter and into the spring. He looks to have improved mentally and physically, and you can almost treat last year as his two-year-old campaign. He had issues at three and didn't run until he was four, so this is the first clean run we've had with him at the start of a year. He did a fantastic piece of serious work this morning and he's ready to rock and roll. We'll slow roll him into the Lincoln and hopefully he'll get in, as we're raring to go.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kingdom Come and Positive

Kingdom Come is well in under his 5lb penalty, we're very happy with him and he'll likely head to the Silver Trophy too. He's been making steady progress after being off all last season and we couldn't be more pleased. The turf shouldn't hold any fears but it'll depend on the ground. Positive has been in great form too but his main target is the mile final at Kempton the week before and the Lincoln would be a second choice.