Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders aims for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on the all-weather

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Wolverhampton so that's where to play the bet. Hashtagmetoo endured a troubled passage when third behind a couple of these over course and distance ten days ago and can reverse the form in the opener (4.27). Waterloo Sunset is also interesting back on the all-weather with Oisin Murphy aboard.

Amroon went close to landing a touch for connections on his handicap debut at Southwell last time and can go one better in the 5f nursery (5.00).

I wonder if Della will struggle down in trip in the 5f novice (5.30). Make Clear , who is rated 10lb lower than the hot favourite, is taken to cause an upset. Her two recent seconds read well and she could take some pegging back.

Port Erin will appreciate a longer distance in the 1m½f handicap (6.00). Nikki's Girl 's eased down course-and-distance success when last seen is noteworthy form.

The second division (6.30) looks tough. Go with Southwold , who is consistent on synthetic surfaces, and Eagle Day , who produced his best effort this year at Catterick recently.

The two to appeal in a potentially slowly run finale (7.00) are Powdering , who could pick up a soft lead from stall one and Fools And Horses , who will be well positioned to strike from the neighbouring box if this turns into a dash.

Wolverhampton Placepot tips

4.27

3 Waterloo Sunset

8 Hashtagmetoo

5.00

6 Amroon

5.30

7 Make Clear

6.00

3 Nikki’s Girl

10 Port Erin

6.30

4 Southwold

10 Eagle Day

7.00

7 Fools And Horses

11 Powdering

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.