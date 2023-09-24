Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guarantee

The £50,000 Placepot guarantee is in operation for Wolverhampton’s meeting, which features a number of fiendishly difficult low-grade handicaps to solve.

Touchwood and Surprise Picture , who both perform well on the all-weather, rate the selections for leg one (4.55).

Tropical Air bolted up at Lingfield last time, and may prove hard to beat if reproducing that performance in leg two (5.30).

However, the unexposed Insignia is bred to be better than a mark of 58, and ought not be underestimated if the market speaks positively.

Nezeeh , a commanding Thirsk scorer last month, can concede weight all round in leg three (6.00), while course-and-distance winners Next Second and Suanni make most appeal in leg four (6.30).

Topweight Show Compassion has placed form off higher marks, and appears drawn for a big run in leg five (7.00), with Under Curfew also considered.

Send In The Clouds is thriving at present and seeks a fourth win from his last five starts in leg six (7.30).

The manner of his three-and-a-half-length victory at Brighton last Monday suggests he can add to his tally, with the switch back to an artificial surface unlikely to faze him.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55

4 Touchwood

5 Surprise Picture

5.30

8 Insignia

9 Tropical Air

6.00

1 Nezeeh

6.30

3 Next Second

6 Suanni

7.00

1 Show Compassion

2 Under Curfew

7.30

1 Send In The Clouds

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

