Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch has a crack at the £100,000 guarantee

Richard Hughes, who landed Saturday’s Northumberland Plate with Calling The Wind, can continue his midsummer hot streak by taking the Windsor opener (5.10) with well-drawn Nogo’s Dream.

Punters tempted by the £100,000 Placepot guarantee are also advised to include Unlimited Data, who has recorded top-three finishes in his last five starts.

The Clive Cox-trained Acer, a big eyecatcher on her debut over the course and distance a fortnight ago, looks the answer to leg two (5.45) granted normal improvement.

Cherry, a creditable Chelmsford runner-up last time out, and Hughes’s twice-raced Value Added are the picks in leg three (6.15).

Tanmawwy, withdrawn from the Wokingham after getting loose beforehand, gives the impression he may have a valuable prize in him this season, and might be able to defy top weight in leg four (6.45).

Sterling Knight, a most progressive sprinter, also has course-and-distance winning form, and merits the utmost respect.

Recent Bath scorer Absolute Queen may follow up in leg five (7.15) under champion William Buick, while Mujid and Centerstage make most appeal in leg six (7.45).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.10

3 Nogo’s Dream

7 Unlimited Data

5.45

11 Acer

6.15

7 Cherry

12 Value Added

6.45

1 Tanmawwy

4 Sterling Knight

7.15

5 Absolute Queen

7.45

1 Mujid

9 Centerstage

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.