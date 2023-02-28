Racing Post logo
Wincanton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Tote

The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee is available for the Placepot at Wincanton and the opening 2m5½f novice hurdle (2.10) rates a good chance to go for a banker with Outlaw Peter.

Paul Nicholls trains Outlaw Peter and he also holds the key to the following 1m7f novice hurdle (2.40) with Toothless. It will be a surprise if he is out of the first two, so bank on him.

The 2m4f handicap chase (3.10) is wide open. Broadoak shaped well when third at Hereford last time and should improve for a step up in trip, but it’s also worth including Monday's penalised Plumpton winner Doyannie.

Nicholls saddles Cap Du Mathan in the feature 2m4f handicap chase (3.45) and he can be trusted to finish in the first two, but the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (4.15) looks a more open contest. Rebel Intentions is one of my bets of the day and goes in alongside the solid Hardy Boy.

Ivetwiggedit is on a hat-trick and rates another banker in the 1m7f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.45).

Wincanton Placepot perm

2.10
Outlaw Peter

2.40
1 Toothless

3.10
Doyannie
Broadoak

3.45
1 Cap Du Mathan

4.15
Hardy Boy
6 Rebel Intentions

4.45
1 Ivetwiggedit

1x1x2x1x2x1 = four lines

Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 February 2023
