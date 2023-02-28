Wincanton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee is available for the Placepot at Wincanton and the opening 2m5½f novice hurdle (2.10) rates a good chance to go for a banker with .

Paul Nicholls trains Outlaw Peter and he also holds the key to the following 1m7f novice hurdle (2.40) with . It will be a surprise if he is out of the first two, so bank on him.

The 2m4f handicap chase (3.10) is wide open. shaped well when third at Hereford last time and should improve for a step up in trip, but it’s also worth including Monday's penalised Plumpton winner .

Nicholls saddles in the feature 2m4f handicap chase (3.45) and he can be trusted to finish in the first two, but the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (4.15) looks a more open contest. is one of my bets of the day and goes in alongside the solid .

is on a hat-trick and rates another banker in the 1m7f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.45).

Wincanton Placepot perm

2.10

1 Outlaw Peter

2.40

1 Toothless

3.10

3 Doyannie

7 Broadoak

3.45

1 Cap Du Mathan

4.15

3 Hardy Boy

6 Rebel Intentions

4.45

1 Ivetwiggedit

1x1x2x1x2x1 = four lines

