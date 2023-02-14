Wetherby Placepot tips: Phill Anderson with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The opening novice chase (1.40) has just three runners. looks hard to beat on all known form and should be odds-on to get us through the first leg.

ought to go well back down in trip in the novice hurdle (2.10) and may not have an issue carrying a penalty for his win last time out.

Nothing went right for last time but he still managed to hit the frame in a Huntingdon maiden hurdle and is the sole selection in the juvenile hurdle (2.40).

escapes a penalty for a win last time and will be hard to beat if she gets the trip in the feature handicap hurdle (3.15). It’s worth including in the perm on the chance that the mare doesn't stay.

The Class 3 handicap chase (3.50) is one of the trickier races on the card and I’ll side with two of the more consistent performers – and .

I’m hoping one selection will be enough in the final leg (4.20) given that was only narrowly denied over the same course and distance last time out.

Wetherby Placepot perm

1.40

1 Since Day One

2.10

1 Montgomery

5 Solar Sovereign

2.40

7 Elogio

3.15

3 Front View

7 Progressive

3.50

1 Xcitations

5 Rose Sea Has

4.20

3 East Street

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

