The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ayr, Lingfield and Newbury

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

The Kalooki Kid (1.00 Ayr)

The step up in trip last time out seemed to suit The Kalooki Kid perfectly, coming away from the race with an impressive looking win. He was a bit keen early on, but settled well and looked comfortable the whole way round and finished off the race strongly, a similar performance today should see him go well. He has a penalty to contend with for that win but he is a consistent performer who ran well in a bumper at Ayr last year and looks well on the up.

Moonfire (1.10 Lingfield)

Moonfire showed signs of promise on her racecourse debut last month. She did not get off to the best of starts and looked a bit green, but she ran a decent race and things could have been different if she had not used up too much energy in the early part of the race in order to catch up with the pack. She will have come on for that race, the step up to seven furlongs for today’s contest is interesting and could possibly suit her better as she does have a lot of speed in her pedigree.

Pink Legend (2.00 Newbury)

Pink Legend looked below her best when finishing way back last time out at Aintree. She ran a good race but faded in the closing stages suggesting she needed a run after her break. However she has shown that on her day she is a fine racer with two wins at the end of last season and an equally impressive third in the Mare’s Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last year. Now with a run under her belt she should bounce back here.

