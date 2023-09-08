US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections at Kentucky Downs on Saturday

Nobals

10.54pm Kentucky Downs

1pt win

Our Flash Drive

11.30pm Kentucky Downs

1pt each-way

Kentucky Downs plays host to a hugely valuable stakes-race card, with millions of dollars up for grabs across 12 races. My attention is turned to the Grade 2 Ainsworth Turf Sprint in which Larry Rivelli saddles a nice horse in Nobals.

This is a very competitive affair but Nobals is a gelding on the up and I like the way he has been finishing off his races since his victory in a Grade 2 on the Kentucky Derby card at Churchill Downs back in May.

This son of Noble Mission was an authoritative winner that day and has since run a good second in another Graded affair at Saratoga while recording a near career-best speed figure, so there is plenty of reason for optimism coming into this.

Conditions of this race will suit and he should put up a big effort with jockey Pablo Morales having plenty of options from stall eight.

The penultimate event at Kentucky Downs is a Grade 2 for females and the Jonathan Thomas trained Bay Storm will likely prove tough to beat, but one who can go well is Our Flash Drive, who has won three of her last four starts.

Mark Casse's five-year-old mare knows where the winning line is as she has won seven of her 17 starts, with her most recent win in the Royal North Stakes at Woodbine being over this extended 6f trip on the turf so this looks ideal for her.

If John Velazquez can get her out of the gates and into a nice stalking position early then she could quite easily hit the board at a price.

