Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Original Outlaw (6.40 Kempton)
The Ralph Beckett-trained colt ran green but would have finished a good bit closer with a clear run on his debut at Goodwood. He's bred to be smart and can put that experience to good use here.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Beyond Equal (2.15 Salisbury)
On a long losing run but was unlucky not to snap that sequence at Bath last time, finishing well after meeting trouble. He can go one better in this thin race with Rossa Ryan taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Navassa Island (3.35 Carlisle)
The Michael O’Callaghan-trained filly arrives here following a close third in a similar event at Cork. That form has already been boosted and the step up to 7f can see her in even better light.
Richard Russell
Topspeed
Crown Estate (3.15 Salisbury)
Opened his account at Newcastle in March and has produced a couple of solid placed efforts since. He can break his duck on turf.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Alla Stella (6.50 Ffos Las)
Sir Mark Prescott's grey ran a race full of promise when third on her debut at Carlisle and has since moved well on Warren Hill.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Arctician (7.40 Kempton)
Has only gone up 3lb for beating a subsequent dual winner over 7f here three weeks ago and can improve on his record over a mile with Hollie Doyle on board.
George Bonds
