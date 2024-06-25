Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Original Outlaw (6.40 Kempton)

The Ralph Beckett-trained colt ran green but would have finished a good bit closer with a clear run on his debut at Goodwood. He's bred to be smart and can put that experience to good use here.

Steffan Edwards

Original Outlaw 18:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Beyond Equal (2.15 Salisbury)

On a long losing run but was unlucky not to snap that sequence at Bath last time, finishing well after meeting trouble. He can go one better in this thin race with Rossa Ryan taking over in the saddle.

Matt Gardner

Beyond Equal 14:15 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Stuart Kittow

The Punt nap

Navassa Island (3.35 Carlisle)

The Michael O’Callaghan-trained filly arrives here following a close third in a similar event at Cork. That form has already been boosted and the step up to 7f can see her in even better light.

Richard Russell

Navassa Island 15:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

Topspeed

Crown Estate (3.15 Salisbury)

Opened his account at Newcastle in March and has produced a couple of solid placed efforts since. He can break his duck on turf.

Dave Edwards

Crown Estate 15:15 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Alla Stella (6.50 Ffos Las)

Sir Mark Prescott's grey ran a race full of promise when third on her debut at Carlisle and has since moved well on Warren Hill.

David Milnes

Alla Stella 18:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Arctician (7.40 Kempton)

Has only gone up 3lb for beating a subsequent dual winner over 7f here three weeks ago and can improve on his record over a mile with Hollie Doyle on board.

George Bonds

Cluedo 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

Maddy Playle's play of the day at Carlisle

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Carlisle and Salisbury

'He rates a strong fancy' - Maddy Playle with three selections at Carlisle and Salisbury on Wednesday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp