Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Clearance (4.30 Newton Abbot)

The Michael Blake-trained nine-year-old continued his fine form last time with a game success to take his tally to three wins at the track. There's no reason he should not put in another solid effort at a course he enjoys.

Laurence Morter

Eyecatcher

Isabella Bee (3.00 Newton Abbot)

Shaped with promise in three qualifying runs and of strong interest on handicap debut for the in-form trainer Fergal O'Brien.

Mark Brown

Handicappers' nap

Hungry Hill (8.00 Worcester)

Looks to have bold claims after going up just 5lb for a comfortable win at Uttoxeter last time and represents an in-form trainer in Jonjo O'Neill.

Jonny Pearson

Speed figures

Clearance (4.30 Newton Abbot)

Has really been enjoying himself around Newton Abbot this summer and even off today's raised mark is still ahead of his rivals based on recent speed figures.

Craig Thake

Dark horse

Hiconic (7.00 Worcester)

Won over this course and distance in June and should go well again today off just 3lb higher, with a 7lb claimer booked too, if jumping more fluently than when fourth at Southwell last time.

Jamie Griffith

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

