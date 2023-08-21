The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Climbing (3.30 Newton Abbot)

Climbing somewhat flopped when favourite for a bumper on his debut, but came back with a bang in a maiden hurdle last time. He ran well and looked much more at home jumping but was just beaten by another smart sort. However, he has some class looking at his last run and is related to some useful types, so with some added experience under his belt he should go well.

Clearance (4.30 Newton Abbot)

Clearance continued his fine form at Newton Abbot last time with a hard-fought win to take his tally to three wins from six at the track. He did not have it all his own way but showed great determination to get to the front and finish strongly. He is stepping up in class, but has won at this level previously, so there is no reason he should not put in another solid effort at a track he clearly enjoys.

Courtland (6.00 Worcester)

Courtland has been in fine form this summer and was only just denied a fourth straight win last time, only being headed in the closing stages. He possibly found the ground conditions a bit too testing on that occasion so back on better ground, he should bounce back. He looks to be right at the top of his game and has two wins over fences at Worcester, so looks well placed to add to that tally.

