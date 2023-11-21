Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Wolverhampton and the opening 1m½f nursery (4.30) doesn’t look easy to solve. It’s a modest race and Checkmeout should be included alongside Weston Court, who may improve for an addition of first-time cheekpieces.

Victors Dream could prove a class apart in the 5f handicap (5.00) on the back of his sixth in a race that was run in a good time over course and distance in August. He goes in, but the 110-day absence is enough of a concern to make Aconcagua Mountain also worth including.

The following 5f novice (5.30) looks a good opportunity for a banker, provided all eight line up. Moon Flight has gone close on his last two starts and should be in the places again.

The 6f handicap (6.00) comes up next and Sherdil might appreciate switching to a sharper track than Newcastle. It’s also worth including course-and-distance winner Billian.

The Class 2 5f handicap (6.30) is a cracking race and Clarendon House will have a huge chance if he can repeat his smart turf form on the all-weather. Intrinsic Bond may be the best alternative.

McLean House is on an all-weather hat-trick and is a banker in the 7f handicap (7.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.30

2 Checkmeout

7 Weston Court

5.00

2 Aconcagua Mountain

8 Victors Dream

5.30

4 Moon Flight

6.00

6 Sherdil

8 Billian

6.30

1 Clarendon House

3 Intrinsic Bond

7.00

7 McLean House

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

