Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £100,000 guarantee

It’s worth spending some time on Windsor’s evening card with a £100,000 Placepot guarantee.
Je Ne Sais Quoi ran well in a warmly contested nursery at Haydock last time and leaps off the page in the opening leg.
Matters Most, unplaced in Listed company at Sandown on his most recent outing, provides sensible insurance.
Beveragino, a beaten 11-8 favourite at Haydock over seven furlongs last time, looks likely to appreciate the drop in trip in the second leg (6.50).
Albany, a promising third to stablemate La Isla Mujeres at Kempton last month, stands out in the 7.20. That winner has since boosted the form with a seven-length handicap success at Salisbury.
Count Otto and recent course-and-distance winner Lady Dreamer are the pair to focus on in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7.50), with Redcar runner-up Zarga and handicap debutante Decoration of interest in the fifth leg (8.20).
The Gary Moore-trained Brilliant Blue, who is fitted with first-time cheekpieces, looks weighted to win the final leg (8.50) following a creditable performance in stronger company at Sandown. Essme, who is better than a last-time-out sixth at Lingfield suggests, could run well at big odds.
6.20
1 Matters Most
5 Je Ne Sais Quoi
6.50
1 Beveragino
7.20
10 Albany
7.50
2 Count Otto
10 Lady Dreamer
8.20
4 Decoration
6 Zarga
8.50
6 Brilliant Blue
14 Essme
2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines
