Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £100,000 guarantee

It’s worth spending some time on Windsor’s evening card with a £100,000 Placepot guarantee.

Je Ne Sais Quoi ran well in a warmly contested nursery at Haydock last time and leaps off the page in the opening leg.

Matters Most , unplaced in Listed company at Sandown on his most recent outing, provides sensible insurance.

Beveragino , a beaten 11-8 favourite at Haydock over seven furlongs last time, looks likely to appreciate the drop in trip in the second leg (6.50).

Albany , a promising third to stablemate La Isla Mujeres at Kempton last month, stands out in the 7.20. That winner has since boosted the form with a seven-length handicap success at Salisbury.

Count Otto and recent course-and-distance winner Lady Dreamer are the pair to focus on in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7.50), with Redcar runner-up Zarga and handicap debutante Decoration of interest in the fifth leg (8.20).

The Gary Moore-trained Brilliant Blue , who is fitted with first-time cheekpieces, looks weighted to win the final leg (8.50) following a creditable performance in stronger company at Sandown. Essme , who is better than a last-time-out sixth at Lingfield suggests, could run well at big odds.

Windsor Placepot

6.20

1 Matters Most

5 Je Ne Sais Quoi

6.50

1 Beveragino

7.20

10 Albany

7.50

2 Count Otto

10 Lady Dreamer

8.20

4 Decoration

6 Zarga

8.50

6 Brilliant Blue

14 Essme

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines



