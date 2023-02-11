Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

There's no doubt who is the star of the show at Exeter and that is as Nicky Henderson's mare makes her eagerly awaited second start over hurdles.

Unbeaten and not even tested so far, this is a step up in class for Luccia, but she jumped so well on her only hurdles start, she has to be banker Placepot material in the novice hurdle (3.30).

The opening novice chase (2.00) looks a match between and . The latter has better form but he did come down last time, so it makes sense to include both in a field of four.

stayed on into third in a good race at Kempton on Boxing Day and will appreciate the step up in trip and stiffer track in a weak-looking novice hurdle (2.30). He can be relied on, while if all five hold their ground in the mares' chase (3.00), shouldn't be out of the first two. She is consistent, stays well and likes Exeter.

The final two handicaps are much trickier to solve, but if there is a horse who can make an impression in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival it could be , who attempts to qualify for that race in the handicap hurdle (4.00). He's always been highly regarded and is worth another chance having fluffed his lines at Doncaster in December.

However, he still has to prove he stays this far, so I would suggest including, as he flew up the Cheltenham hill when outclassed in a Grade 2 last time. He will surely improve for the step up to 3m.

Finally, there is a competitive veterans' chase (4.30) which concludes the Placepot and a case can be made for all seven runners. Having said that, course specialist will surely go well after a good effort, despite missing the break at Sandown last time.

might be the big danger as he also likes the track and is only a couple of pounds higher than when second in the bet365 Gold Cup last season.

EXETER PLACEPOT PERM

2.00

1 Cap Du Mathan

2 Lac De Constance

2.30

3 Off To A Flyer



3.00

4 Kissesforkatie

3.30

6 Luccia

4.00

3 Walking On Air

5 Moka De Vassy

4.30

6 Musical Slave

7 Run To Milan

2x1x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.