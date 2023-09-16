Doncaster Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his perm for the final day of the St Leger meeting

There doesn't appear to be a standout horse in any of the Placepot races at Doncaster and even the four-runner Scarbrough Stakes (4.10) needs at least two in the perm. Raasel is the obvious one but he needs a strong pace to be at his best, so it might be worth leaving him out and relying on Silky Wilkie and the improving Rogue Lightning.

The opening 1m2f handicap (1.50) is not a great race but Tom Marquand is an interesting booking for Ayyab, so she goes in along with Palamon, who wasn't beaten far in a better race than this one at Newmarket last time.

Davy Russell is a welcome visitor for the Legends race (3.00) and I expect his mount Culcor to go well, while Oh Herberts Reign won off a much higher mark over course and distance as a two-year-old and ran well at Wolverhampton last time.

All six runners can be given a chance in the nursery (4.45), although the handicapper hasn't been too kind on the beautifully bred State Of Desire. Consequently, he might be worth leaving out for Monsieur Melee, who will appreciate the step back up to a mile, and the consistent Swift Salian.

In order to keep the perm manageable I would suggest banking on Nigiri in the Sceptre Stakes (3.35) as she is improving at a rate of knots and was good on the clock at York last time, while Zouky is proven at the trip and on the ground in the 7f handicap (2.25). She has fewer question marks than most.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.50

4 Ayyab

6 Palamon

2.25

7 Zouky

3.00

4 Culcor

11 Oh Herberts Reign

3.35

11 Nigiri

4.10

3 Silky Wilkie

4 Rogue Lightning

4.45

4 Monsieur Melee

6 Swift Salian

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

