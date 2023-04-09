Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Click here to view today's full Signposts service
As well as our full Signposts service, Ultimate subscribers get access to all of our leading tipping as well as the most comprehensive replays service available on one site. Find out more about Ultimate here
Published on 9 April 2023Last updated 18:35, 9 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement