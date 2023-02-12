The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Plumpton on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

En Coeur (2.00 Plumpton)

Doesn't stay further than 2m4f so the longer distance was never going to suit him last time out and he'll much prefer returning to this 2m1f trip. En Coeur was put up 7lb for winning a 2m3½f handicap at this course last month but he did so in style by 13 lengths, so that shouldn't harm his chances of going close again. He reserves his best for this track and has form figures of 21121 over this course and distance, one of those victories coming on good ground, and he holds every chance of enhancing that fantastic record.

Lord Baddesley (3.00 Plumpton)

Hadn't shown much in two starts over fences but improved massively on those when a 12-length fourth behind Balco Coastal in a novice handicap chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. That run can be marked up as he has shown all his best form on left-handed tracks, and the winner went on to run the exciting Gerri Colombe close in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on his next start. His latest victory came at this course when an easy winner of a handicap hurdle in October, so he handles the track well, and he should run well of a mark 5lb lower than his hurdles rating.

Thirtyfourstitches (3.30 Plumpton)

Having been pulled up in three of his last four starts, you could be forgiven for not thinking he was much of a betting proposition, but it's easy to forget that he won four out of five before the first of those. All those poor efforts came when upped to Class 3 level, with his victory in between coming over course and distance in a Class 4 and all eight of his wins having been achieved in that class or below. He dips his toe back into Class 4 company here and having recorded four wins on good ground, the underfoot conditions won't be a bother.

