Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Royal Prospect (6.35 Carlisle)

Caught the eye when an unlucky fifth at Newcastle last time. The Lawrence Mullaney-trained gelding is a dual course-and-distance winner, latterly off 4lb higher than today's mark in late August last year, and should find this run to suit.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Royal Prospect18:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Lawrence Mullaney

Eyecatcher

Garden Route (4.45 Salisbury)

Flopped on deep ground at Goodwood, but this will be more suitable and he can strike under Ryan Moore.
Mark Brown

Silk
Garden Route16:45 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Symbology (3.40 Salisbury)

Not disgraced in Group company lately and took another step forward when a good third in the Lowther Stakes at York last time. This track should suit and she can take another step forward for trainer Clive Cox.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Symbology15:40 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Speed figures

Miaharris (3.40 Salisbury)

Unbeaten dual scorer, got up close home over the minimum trip at Newbury last time and has hat-trick prospects over a furlong further.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Miaharris15:40 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Owen Burrows

Dark horse

Candle Of Hope (4.15 Salisbury)

Hasn't won for over a year but has shown solid form in recent starts without troubling the judge. Has dropped another 2lb since York last time out and is hard to rule out with her stable in such good form.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Candle Of Hope16:15 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hughes

Newmarket nap

Victorious Street (3.30 Haydock)

Has been showing up well for Simon and Ed Crisford in his work on the peat moss gallop and is fancied to strike first time out.
David Milnes

Silk
Victorious Street15:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's action 

Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 19:04, 6 September 2023
