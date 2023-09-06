Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Royal Prospect (6.35 Carlisle)

Caught the eye when an unlucky fifth at Newcastle last time. The Lawrence Mullaney-trained gelding is a dual course-and-distance winner, latterly off 4lb higher than today's mark in late August last year, and should find this run to suit.

Paul Curtis

Royal Prospect 18:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Lawrence Mullaney

Eyecatcher

Garden Route (4.45 Salisbury)

Flopped on deep ground at Goodwood, but this will be more suitable and he can strike under Ryan Moore.

Mark Brown

Garden Route 16:45 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Symbology (3.40 Salisbury)

Not disgraced in Group company lately and took another step forward when a good third in the Lowther Stakes at York last time. This track should suit and she can take another step forward for trainer Clive Cox.

Matt Rennie

Symbology 15:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Speed figures

Miaharris (3.40 Salisbury)

Unbeaten dual scorer, got up close home over the minimum trip at Newbury last time and has hat-trick prospects over a furlong further.

Dave Edwards

Miaharris 15:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Owen Burrows

Dark horse

Candle Of Hope (4.15 Salisbury)

Hasn't won for over a year but has shown solid form in recent starts without troubling the judge. Has dropped another 2lb since York last time out and is hard to rule out with her stable in such good form.

Tom Gibbings

Candle Of Hope 16:15 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hughes

Newmarket nap

Victorious Street (3.30 Haydock)

Has been showing up well for Simon and Ed Crisford in his work on the peat moss gallop and is fancied to strike first time out.

David Milnes

Victorious Street 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's action

