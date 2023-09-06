The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Salisbury on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble at Salisbury on Thursday . . .

Cambridge (2.40 Salisbury)

Aidan O'Brien has only had two runners at this track and has a golden hope of picking up his first course win with this son of Dubawi. The once-raced juvenile was a real eyecatcher when staying on for third at Roscommon on debut, and would have finished a lot closer if his stall was not delayed in opening (reported by the jockey). That is still the strongest form on offer and he should have plenty enough to win if he's progressed.

Symbology (3.40 Salisbury)

The Clive Cox-trained juvenile has fared well since stepping into Group company and can take the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes. A classy winner on debut at York in July, she finished third in the Princess Margaret Stakes and stayed on well to take that same position in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York's Ebor meeting last month. Symbology drops down in class and this stiffer track should suit. Her draw in stall 11 isn't the best, but she'll be staying on towards the finish.

Jumbeau (4.15 Salisbury)

The Tom Clover-trained three-year-old has been knocking at the door recently, and has been given another chance by the handicapper to finally get a success this campaign. She has been in the frame in her last three starts and took another step forward when beaten a neck at Haydock last time. That result could've been different had she not been carried left in the closing stages and she's only been raised 1lb for that effort.

Read these next:

'He's going in the right direction and I'm expecting a win' - James Hill with three selections on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.