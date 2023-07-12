Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee moves to Newmarket on ITV and the opening Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50) is tricky with only six lining up. Castle Way and Klondike appeal most.

The Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25) comes up next and Chief Mankato is one of my stronger fancies of the day. Make him a banker provided at least eight runners go to the start.

Desert Cop is my main selection in the bet365 Handicap (3.00), but there are 16 rivals up against him, so it’s worth putting in the ultra-consistent Washington Heights and Ryan Moore.

Only four line up in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes (3.35) and the winner will be needed. I don’t fancy Israr or Grand Alliance, so put the Godolphin pair Adayar and Global Storm in.

The 6f maiden (4.10) is difficult as there isn’t much form to go on. Sacred Angel does have some experience and is the solid option after her Pontefract third, but Ornellaia is next best.

Imperial Emperor will be popular in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (4.45), but I’ve not given up on Mostabshir just yet and he could bounce back to form here.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

1 Castle Way

2 Klondike

2.25

1 Chief Mankato

3.00

1 Desert Cop

5 Washington Heights

3.35

1 Global Storm

2 Adayar

4.10

7 Ornellaia

9 Sacred Angel

4.45

2 Imperial Emperor

3 Mostabshir

2x1x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

