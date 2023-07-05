'Conditions should be perfect for him' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Glorious Rio

3.10 Haydock

1pt each-way

Roundhay Park

4.10 Haydock

1pt win

Jade Country

7.15 Newbury

1pt each-way



Roundhay Park has arguably seen better days, but he has given connections plenty of good ones over the years and there are more in him judging by his latest second to a short-priced favourite at Nottingham last month.

Barring 2019 when he started his season on a very high mark, the Nigel Tinkler-trained eight-year-old has won at least once every season he has raced, and he was off the mark for the current campaign when scoring by three and a half lengths at Catterick in April off a mark of 75.

Three poor runs followed but he was back on track last Thursday when second to 11-10 favourite Winter Crown on ground that was arguably a shade quick for him.

The winner had been desperately unlucky the time before, so wasn't scoring out of turn, and it's hard to see Roundhay Park running into something quite as well treated in the Tuffx Handicap (4.10) at Haydock.

Just one of his ten career wins has come on ground featuring the word firm in the going description. Conditions slightly on the easy side ought to be perfect for a horse who has already dropped back to within 3lb of that last winning mark, and is still 6lb lower than when he started last season.

The Julie Camacho-trained Significantly, who ran well on his stable debut in May, is the one to fear most.

Rated as high as 105 when trained by Karl Burke, he lost his way a bit for that stable in 2022, but Camacho saw enough in him to shell out 50,000gns at the sales in October. He will no doubt be winning soon enough from a mark of 87, albeit more likely when dropped back in trip as the vast majority of his best form is at 5f rather than 6f.

Earlier on the card, Glorious Rio is quite tempting in the Selecta Systems Apprentice Training Series Handicap (3.10) despite the knowledge he normally doesn't start winning until later in the season.

All seven of his wins have come from August to October, but he has run well at other stages in the season. He was, for instance, an excellent third when 66-1 on his reappearance in February off a mark of 73.

He has slipped nicely down the weights since then, and was keeping on well when third to Iris Dancer last month in a race dominated by the winner from the front.

He is going to hit form shortly, and while it might not be now, the last time he dropped to mark of 63 he ran out a three-length winner at Carlisle on August 1 last year, before following up two starts later off 7lb higher.

In three runs at Haydock Glorious Rio has finished 244 in fields of 14, 13 and 16, and all of those runs came off higher marks than he is running off now, so there is plenty to like about him other than the time of year.

At Newbury there must be some value in betting against Secret Moment, who was chalked up as the early favourite for the Country & Town House Handicap (7.15).

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained six-year-old is one of Godolphin's lesser lights, but he did win quite nicely after a break at Wolverhampton last month. He ought to be feared on just a 3lb higher mark here.

The problem is that in five turf runs his best effort was when third of six in an Ayr maiden three years ago, and in three subsequent tries he has been fifth of nine, last of six and last of seven.

He may simply have improved since then, and the fact Godolphin have still got him at the age of six suggests he might have done, but I'm happy enough to take him on with Jade Country .

He has won just one of 13 starts, but came within a nose of completing back-to-back wins for Eve Johnson Houghton last year and is now just 1lb higher than for that success, which came at Yarmouth in September.

He moved to John Flint for this season and didn't start particularly well, but he ran his best race for the yard by far when a closing fourth at Bath last week and it looks like he is running into form.

