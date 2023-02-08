The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's two horse racing tips on Thursday

Two horses to include in a double on Thursday . . .

(2.15 Doncaster)

Cruelly beaten at Sedgefield last month, compensation should be soon in the offing for Elleon. He was caught in the final strides of that 3m3f contest by a horse in very good form, so a 4lb rise for that narrow defeat seems fair. He is clearly in good heart and dropping back to 3m should not be an issue, given how strongly he travelled last time.

(3.00 Huntingdon)

Unbeaten in three hurdling starts to date, Rare Edition should be able to use this race as a springboard to the Supreme. One of Britain's biggest ante-post hopes, he was impressive under a double penalty at Kempton last time, beating a horse who is prominent in the betting for the Betfair Hurdle. He has much the best form and ground conditions will be perfect for Charlie Longsdon's promising six-year-old.

