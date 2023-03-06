The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's two horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to consider in a double for Tuesday . . .

(2.25 Sandown)

Having had wind surgery after a lacklustre effort at Ayr back in October, Lucinda Russell's 7yo returned to form, when winning readily, back at that track three weeks ago. That was not the strongest of races but that took his record to 4-7 since going chasing and he looks to be progressing nicely. He has gone up 6lb for that win but his jockey, Patrick Wadge, takes off a useful 7lb. Douglas Talking also has previous course form, having won over this trip, in February of last year and hopefully, that will stand him in good stead here. He likes to go from the front and if getting into a good rhythm he could be hard to peg back.

(3.35 Sandown)

This looks like a competitive affair and a case can be made for a few but Nicky Henderson’s thrice-raced 7yo went into the notebook after a pleasing return from a 421-day break on New Year’s Eve. Before that, he had only been seen in a point-to-point and a novice hurdle in November 2021, which he was awarded in the Stewards' room. That was a decent race with the original winner and the third both proving to be fair sorts. Not sure whether he has had issues or has just been given time but he was entitled to need that latest run and if the yard has had a clear run of things with him he may improve past these.

