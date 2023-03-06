Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Puntarelle (2.50 Lingfield)

Made a pleasing return to action when third over 7f here last month and that should have put her spot on for this assignment.
Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

Gamaret (2.25 Sandown)

Clocked a decent speed figure on his chasing debut at Newbury in December and rise of just 7lb still gives him plenty in hand of his rivals.
Craig Thake

The Punt nap

Douglas Talking (2.25 Sandown) 

Course and distance winner who is 4-7 since going chasing and he looks to be progressing nicely. Up 6lb for his latest win but should go well again with jockey taking off 7lb.
Stuart Langley

Dark horse

West End Boy (1.15 Sandown) 

Every chance this young horse can improve on when last seen over course and distance for trainer Joe Tizzard, who is has having a good season.
Kevin Riddle

West Country nap

The Plimsoll Line (4.10 Sandown)

Has some solid form on this type of ground, including his latest Chepstow effort. Goes well off a break and handicapped to win.
James Stevens

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 07:51, 7 March 2023
icon
