The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Stressfree (2.47 Ayr)

This lightly raced ex-French gelding was only beaten two lengths on his first run for David O’Meara at Redcar a fortnight ago. His best efforts in three French runs, which include a victory in a decent Longchamp maiden, came on soft ground so that Redcar effort on good ground could well be marked up a bit. That was not a bad race for the grade and this looks a bit easier. With only four runs to his name there should be improvement in him and he is the type O’Meara has had much success with over the years.

Dom Perry (4.40 Southwell)

Dom Perry’s best efforts last season came over 2m at this track, winning a maiden hurdle in February and then a fair second in a novice handicap hurdle in April. A line can be drawn through his final run last season, when fourth at Kempton, as ground was softer than described. A return to good ground here will help and the step up to 2m4f may unlock further improvement. A few of his rivals have match fitness on their side, but his win came off a long break and his trainer, Hughie Morrison, is always respected with his jumpers.

Impressor (5.07 Ayr)

Philip Makin’s runner has been a model of consistency recently, winning three of his last five outings, mixing it up between 5f and 6f. Soft ground conditions look to be the key to him with five of his six career victories coming on soft or heavy ground. He will have been freshened up by a 50-day break having had a few quick runs over July and August, and although his mark of 75 poses some questions (was rated in the 90s as a three-year-old), this previous course-and-distance winner looks to be thriving at the moment.

