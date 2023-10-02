Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Golden Strike (2.12 Ayr)
Richard Fahey's two-year-old colt did well to finish third of 12 on his debut at Pontefract after blowing the start and running green early on.
Marcus Buckland
Stressfree (Ayr 2.47)
Lightly raced. Only beaten two lengths on his first run for David O’Meara a fortnight ago. Returning to soft ground will help and this looks a bit easier.
Stuart Langley
Autumn Festival (3.22 Ayr)
Back to winning ways at Beverley last week in first-time cheekpieces, the Jason Watson-ridden gelding remains nicely treated under his 5lb penalty and can follow up.
Paul Curtis
Sergeant Wilson (5.15 Southwell)
Ignore his last run when he suffered heat-stress and he is a big player off today's mark on the strength of his speed figure when second at Doncaster.
Craig Thake
No Saint (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Not well drawn in stall 12 but has worked very well in today's first-time headgear on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late for Michael Bell.
David Milnes
Tango Echo Charlie (2.55 Southwell)
Produced a career-best when winning at Fontwell on his chase debut in August. Up 9lb for that success but could improve again stepping up in trip.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday
