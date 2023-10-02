Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Golden Strike (2.12 Ayr)

Richard Fahey's two-year-old colt did well to finish third of 12 on his debut at Pontefract after blowing the start and running green early on.

Marcus Buckland

Golden Strike 14:12 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Stressfree (Ayr 2.47)

Lightly raced. Only beaten two lengths on his first run for David O’Meara a fortnight ago. Returning to soft ground will help and this looks a bit easier.

Stuart Langley

Stressfree 14:47 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Handicappers' nap

Autumn Festival (3.22 Ayr)

Back to winning ways at Beverley last week in first-time cheekpieces, the Jason Watson-ridden gelding remains nicely treated under his 5lb penalty and can follow up.

Paul Curtis

Autumn Festival 15:22 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Sergeant Wilson (5.15 Southwell)

Ignore his last run when he suffered heat-stress and he is a big player off today's mark on the strength of his speed figure when second at Doncaster.

Craig Thake

Sergeant Wilson 17:15 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Newmarket nap

No Saint (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Not well drawn in stall 12 but has worked very well in today's first-time headgear on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late for Michael Bell.

David Milnes

No Saint 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Tango Echo Charlie (2.55 Southwell)

Produced a career-best when winning at Fontwell on his chase debut in August. Up 9lb for that success but could improve again stepping up in trip.

Rob Sutton

Tango Echo Charlie 14:55 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday

Read these next:

'A follow-up looks likely' - our man has five fancies as he bids to build on last week's 15-2 winner

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.