TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Golden Strike (2.12 Ayr)

Richard Fahey's two-year-old colt did well to finish third of 12 on his debut at Pontefract after blowing the start and running green early on.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Golden Strike14:12 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Stressfree (Ayr 2.47)

Lightly raced. Only beaten two lengths on his first run for David O’Meara a fortnight ago. Returning to soft ground will help and this looks a bit easier.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Stressfree14:47 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Handicappers' nap

Autumn Festival (3.22 Ayr)

Back to winning ways at Beverley last week in first-time cheekpieces, the Jason Watson-ridden gelding remains nicely treated under his 5lb penalty and can follow up.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Autumn Festival15:22 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Sergeant Wilson (5.15 Southwell)

Ignore his last run when he suffered heat-stress and he is a big player off today's mark on the strength of his speed figure when second at Doncaster.
Craig Thake

Silk
Sergeant Wilson17:15 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Newmarket nap

No Saint (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Not well drawn in stall 12 but has worked very well in today's first-time headgear on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late for Michael Bell.
David Milnes

Silk
No Saint19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Tango Echo Charlie (2.55 Southwell)

Produced a career-best when winning at Fontwell on his chase debut in August. Up 9lb for that success but could improve again stepping up in trip.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Tango Echo Charlie14:55 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday 

Published on 2 October 2023
