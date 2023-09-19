The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Knight (3.40 Sandown)

On paper this drop to Listed company should present an easier task for Simon and Ed Crisford’s three-year-old but this is a hot running of the Fortune and worthy of higher grade. However, he can still prove up to the task and looks likely to benefit from his first-time cheekpieces, having just lost a little focus in the Celebration Mile last time. The Classic generation have taken seven of the last eight runnings of this and, with rain in the forecast, his ability to handle soft ground can help them notch another success.

La Isla Mujeres (3.45 Yarmouth)

This looks a strong running of the John Musker, with three fillies holding entries in the Group 1 British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes. Two of the three, Al Asifah and Infinite Cosmos, come here on retrieval missions and the value should lie with Ralph Beckett’s three-year-old, who went through her last race looking a good deal better than her rating. Her trainer clearly thought so too, subsequently giving her that Group 1 entry despite the defeat in a handicap. He evidently sees her operating to at least this level and she can take a big leap forward now upped in class.

In The Trenches (4.50 Sandown)

Conditions could be fairly testing by the time this comes around and that won’t suit every horse in the field, but Kevin Philippart de Foy’s lightly raced gelding can’t have it soft enough. An excellent third to King Of Steel at Nottingham last October, he then had excuses when still running respectably at Newmarket and posted a solid second on his reappearance this year, on ground that wouldn’t have suited. Reportedly fresh and in good form by his trainer, he can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking.

